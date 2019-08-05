Recovery efforts called off for man killed at Muhlenberg Co. mine

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Recovery efforts have been called off to find a worker believed to have died after a methane explosion.
It happened last week at the Paradise Mine near Central City. State officials say they lowered a camera several times but were not able to find the body of 62-year-old Richard Knapp.
Officials say they called off the efforts because of concern over the safety of rescue workers.
Knapp fell into the shaft after the explosion. Knapp was an employee of Fricke Management and Contracting out of Murphysboro, Illinois.
He was constructing a form that would be filled with concrete to seal and close the idled mine.
