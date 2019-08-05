Rain chances will be the lowest on Monday, better rain chances the rest of the week

Highs this afternoon will top out near 90 with feels like numbers as high as the mid 90s. Monday night will be warm and muggy, but fairly uneventful. Tuesday morning you could wake up to a few showers and thunderstorms. Those will weaken through the morning hours, but more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through the afternoon and evening hours. Lows tonight will be near 70 with highs on Tuesday near 90. Rain chances drop a little bit on Wednesday, before expanding again with a front through the second half of the week.