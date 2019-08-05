Poplar Bluff man facing child porn charges

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing child porn charges and was arrested on Friday, August 2.
Shawn W. Herman, 43, was charged with three counts of possession of child porn.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Friday, investigators executed a search warrant at Herman’s home on South 9th Street. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.
He was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.
The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to report if anyone tries to engage in unwanted, inappropriate or sexualized communications with children.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force investigated.
