Man arrested after FedEx badge left at shooting scene
Antonio Whitmiore (Source: SCSO)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 5, 2019 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 2:41 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested the man they said is responsible for a double shooting Friday.

The shooting happened at Save-a-Stop on Kimball Avenue.

The store owner was shot in the forearm. Another victim was shot in the head and later died at the hospital.

A witness told police they saw something fall from the shooter's clothing as he left the scene.

Officers were able to find the item--a FedEx badge with the name Antonio Whitmore, Jr. on it.

Investigators identified Whitmore as the suspect and arrested him. He’s charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

