JPD: Fight leads to juvenile airlifted to hospital with severe burns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police responded to a burglary in progress Monday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post issued by the Jonesboro Police Department, a juvenile victim said several people were outside her home, trying to fight her and break into the residence.
The victim’s hair was set on fire and she suffered severe burns to her head.
She has been airlifted to the hospital in Memphis by Hospital Wing.
Region 8 News has a reporter on scene and we’ll bring you more details as they are made available.
