Ina, Ill. man facing child porn charges

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - An Ina man is in custody after a child porn investigation
Paul Grider, 31, was charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Ina police with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on S. Main Street in Ina.
Authorities say evidence found in the search led to his arrest. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
