Foggy Morning will Lead to a Hot Day

This morning, patchy to dense fog will develop across the Heartland. Southern counties in western Tennessee and Kentucky are under a dense fog advisory until 8am. Overall, today will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the low 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values will be in the id 90s.
We will watch for the chance of showers and storms late tonight into early tomorrow morning with more scattered storms activity into Tuesday afternoon.
As the week goes on, it will become more humid with dew points on the rise. A few frontal systems will bring the rain and storms during the week.
-Lisa
