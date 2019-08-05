Doniphan police announce changes to school traffic flow

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Police announced changes to school traffic flow for the upcoming school year.
In order to allow people who live on Vine Street access to their homes, and to allow emergency vehicles access when needed, police said they are making some changes.
They are asking people to not line up before 2:45 and use one lane of traffic only. They say you can access the parking lots at the Assembly of God, the Catholic Church and the Church of God.
Police ask that you respect the parking lots and don’t litter as a thank you to the churches.
