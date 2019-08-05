3 in custody after multi-county chase on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people are in custody after a multi-county chase on I-57.
Twanna T. Trotter, 21, of East St. Louis, Ill., was charged with no valid driver’s license, aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude, resisting, improper use of registration, obstructing identity and endangering the life/health of a child.
Marshaila L. Orange, 18, of East St. Louis, Ill., was charged with aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude, resisting, endangering the life/health of a child, obstructing identification and a St. Charles, Mo. warrant.
Crystal L. Davis, 21, of Cahokia, Ill., was charged with aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude, resisting and endangering the life/health of a child.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified late on Sunday night, August 4, about a felony vehicle chase heading northbound on I-57 toward the south county line.
The vehicle was reportedly wanted in connection to a felony theft and armed robbery investigation out of Paducah, Ky.
Deputies used stop sticks near the 84 mile marker, which ended the chase.
According to the sheriff’s office, a four-year-old child was in the vehicle. They said the child was unharmed and taken into protective custody with representatives with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working with investigators from the Paducah, Ky. Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.