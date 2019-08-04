Sen. McConnell fractures shoulder after fall at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is recovering at home after a fall on Sunday, August 4.
According to a news release, McConnell fell at his home on the patio and suffered a fractured shoulder. He was treated and released and is working from his home in Louisville, Kentucky.
“This afternoon he contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend. The Leader will continue to work from home"
