Police looking for suspect who stole vehicle at Mo. rest stop that had kittens inside

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police in Tennessee are looking for a man who stole a vehicle from a rest stop in Missouri with kittens inside.
The wrecked BMW was found in Interstate 24 around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, August 4 according to Clarksville, Tennessee police.
The vehicle was pursued through Illinois and Kentucky before it crashed near Exit 1.
A white male with possibly gray hair is the only description of the suspect.
Several law enforcement agencies are looking for the man. Police said for residents to be aware of suspicious activity and call 911 to report.
The kittens are fine and animal control were to pick them up. The owner had been contacted.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.