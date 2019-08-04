MISSING: Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing woman out of Dexter, Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a woman who was reported missing on Aug. 3 in the Dexter, Mo. area.
Wendy Hale, 38, was last seen at her home on Friday, Aug. 2 and she was expected to travel to her mother’s home on Aug. 3, but never arrived.
Hale is diabetic and has a history of epilepsy and is also narcoleptic. Hale may be traveling with a small dog.
Hale has green eyes and brown hair; is five-foot six-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds.
She is known to drive a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Missouri plates NA8U95.
Anyone with information about Hale’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 for their nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dexter Police Department at (573) 624-5512.
