2 killed, several injured in Jackson County head on crash

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were killed in a crash early Friday, August 2 in Jackson County, Illinois.
It happened on US 51, just south of Makanda Road at 12:33 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office a preliminary investigation shows a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 38-year-old Alabama man was southbound when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Venture head on.
A third vehicle then collided with the Venture.
A 47-year-old Anna, Illinois woman in the Venture died at the scene. Her 27-year-old daughter, also from Anna, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
Two other passengers in the Venture were treated at an area hospital. The Alabama man was flown to a regional hospital for treatment.
The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office.
