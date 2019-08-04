Investigation after gunshots reportedly fired near public pool in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday afternoon, August 4 shortly before 4 p.m.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at 3:50 p.m. there were multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area of 100 North Clark Ave.
One officer at the scene told Heartland News they are investigating the possibility of two vehicles that shot at each other while driving in the area.
At least two bullet casings were found on Clark Ave. near Whitener Street.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Pool did evacuate swimmers from the pool area after the incident occurred.
Sgt. Hann said staff took everyone in the pool to the locker room. Patrons were allowed back in after police secured the scene.
If anyone knows any information about the incident, they are asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
