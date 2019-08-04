Flags to be flown at half staff in the wake of shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

(KFVS) - President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation honoring the victims of the shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3 and Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 4.
According to the proclamation, flags are to be flown at half staff at public office buildings until sunset on Aug. 8.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, a shooter opened fire at an El Paso, Texas Walmart killing 20 people and injuring 26.
On Sunday, Aug. 4, a shooter open fired at a Dayton, Ohio entertainment district killing 9 and injuring 27.
