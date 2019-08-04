First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

No major changes are expected today except that slightly drier air will be gradually moving in from north to south. This should result in the best chance of mainly afternoon thunderstorms to be in southern counties e.g. from the Bootheel east into KY and TN. Northern counties in MO and IL should be dry and mostly sunny as humidity levels drop a little bit. Otherwise it will be seasonably hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Dew points should range from the mid 60s north to near 70 in the south. With drier air in place tonight and into Monday, skies should be mainly clear and dry. Monday morning lows will be a bit lower but afternoon highs actually a touch higher under mainly sunny skies.
After a dry Monday the rest of the week looks to be a bit more active as the jet stream sinks south into our region again with northwest flow aloft driving a couple of week fronts through the region. Latest models are trending a bit wetter/stormier for Tuesday afternoon and evening. After a break on Wednesday, shower and storm chances look to increase again later in the week as disturbances move through on northwest flow. Temperatures look to remain pretty close to seasonal averages, overall.
