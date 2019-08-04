First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Slightly drier air pushed back in from the north on Sunday, gradually clearing skies from north to south. A few thunderstorms developed along the ‘front’ over Ky and Tn during the afternoon, but those should move off and out by sunset if not earlier, leading to a mostly clear and slightly less humid night. Daybreak lows Monday morning will range from the low 60s north where it will be a bit less humid to the upper 60s in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee. A little fog may develop too, especially in areas that picked up some rainfall this weekend.
The workweek will start with mostly sunny, hot and dry conditions on Monday with not much going on aloft. However the rest of the week will be slightly more active as northwest flow aloft strengthens over the region. This will give us a couple of weak fronts and some on-and-off rain chances. The first chance of showers/storms looks to be Tuesday afternoon or evening ahead of a cold front. After a break on Wednesday, more unsettled conditions look likely later in the week especially on Friday. Otherwise temps will continue to be warm but not terribly hot, thanks to northwest flow aloft.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.