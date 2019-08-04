First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The workweek will start with mostly sunny, hot and dry conditions on Monday with not much going on aloft. However the rest of the week will be slightly more active as northwest flow aloft strengthens over the region. This will give us a couple of weak fronts and some on-and-off rain chances. The first chance of showers/storms looks to be Tuesday afternoon or evening ahead of a cold front. After a break on Wednesday, more unsettled conditions look likely later in the week especially on Friday. Otherwise temps will continue to be warm but not terribly hot, thanks to northwest flow aloft.