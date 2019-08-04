Cardinals, streaking Goldschmidt set for matchup against Athletics

The Cardinals have gone 27-28 away from home. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.07, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.00. The Athletics won the last meeting 8-3. Mike Fiers earned his 10th victory and Chad Pinder went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Dakota Hudson took his sixth loss for St. Louis.