Murphysboro, Ill. sidewalk audit held, $100K in grant money to be used for repairs

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Volunteers gathered in Murphysboro, Illinois on Saturday, August 3 to evaluate the city’s sidewalks.
According to Mayor Will Stephens, around 30 people evaluated the sidewalks.
The data gathered will be delivered to the city. The report will help the city leaders use $100,000 in grant money earmarked for sidewalk repair.
It will be compared to data available from Google Street View.
The mayor says the initiative was made possible by a partnership between the Illinois Public Health Institute, the Active Transpiration Alliance, the City of Murphysboro and the Jackson County Health Department.
