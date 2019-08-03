Juvenile on bicycle hit by vehicle in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, Aug. 1.
According to Mayfield Police, at around 1:02 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of south 9th Street to a call about a bicyclist being hit by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was traveling south when the juvenile attempted to cross the road on their bicycle. The vehicle hit the juvenile and they were transported to an area hospital for treatment and then flown to a regional hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.