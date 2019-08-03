Jackson Cross Country team runs with shelter dogs

Jackson Cross Country team runs with shelter dogs
The students ran with the dogs on Friday, August 2 at the Osage Trail
By James Long | August 2, 2019 at 8:33 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 8:33 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson, Missouri R-2 School Cross Country team is running with shelter dogs at the Humane Society for a good cause.

The students ran with the dogs on Friday, August 2 at the Osage Trail.

Coach Jenn Lipe came up with the idea after reading an article about students doing this in other states, according to the school district.

The coach worked with Jennifer Sokolowski from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

The purpose is to help the shelter dogs relieve energy, to make them more adoptable, and give the students a workout as well.

Covered a really cool story tonight! These Jackson Cross Country Runners are teaming up with the Humane Society to run with these shelter dogs to relieve energy and make them more adoptable!

Posted by Todd Richards KFVS on Friday, August 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.