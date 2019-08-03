Jackson Cross Country team runs with shelter dogs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson, Missouri R-2 School Cross Country team is running with shelter dogs at the Humane Society for a good cause.
The students ran with the dogs on Friday, August 2 at the Osage Trail.
Coach Jenn Lipe came up with the idea after reading an article about students doing this in other states, according to the school district.
The coach worked with Jennifer Sokolowski from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
The purpose is to help the shelter dogs relieve energy, to make them more adoptable, and give the students a workout as well.
