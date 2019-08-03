First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A slight increase in moisture this weekend will lead to a better chance of some isolated showers and/or thunderstorms popping up here and there. Otherwise the overall pattern is not changing a whole lot right now, with a ridge over the west and a weak trough in the east. This pattern will also keep temps and humidity levels from getting too high….though it will certainly be warm and humid enough that we’ll know it’s summertime with highs of about 85 to 90 today and Sunday.
A minor change to the longer-term is to speed up our mid-week cold front about 24 hours. New model solutions this morning are showing a weak upper trough pushing a weak cold front through the Heartland late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Assuming that this stays constant in later runs, this would increase our chance of showers/storms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. This front would also keep our temps and humidity levels just a touch below August normal for the remainder of the week.
