First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A slight increase in moisture this weekend will lead to a better chance of some isolated showers and/or thunderstorms popping up here and there. Otherwise the overall pattern is not changing a whole lot right now, with a ridge over the west and a weak trough in the east. This pattern will also keep temps and humidity levels from getting too high….though it will certainly be warm and humid enough that we’ll know it’s summertime with highs of about 85 to 90 today and Sunday.