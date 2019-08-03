First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

It looks like we’ll start the work week with mostly sunny and seasonably hot conditions, and then things will become a bit more unsettled as the jet stream flow aloft becomes stronger from the northwest once again. A weak cold front is indicated late Tuesday…..which could increase thunderstorm chances a bit once again. The remainder of the week looks to be a bit less hot with on and off small shower and thunderstorm chances…..with highs in the 80s and lows mainly in the 60s. The longer term continues to show little significant change in the pattern, with an upper ridge over the west and weak northwest flow over our region.