Carterville PD cracks down on speeding, impaired drivers

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carterville Police Department has announced the results from a week-long crackdown on speeding and impaired drivers.
Carterville police issued 30 total speeding citations, one arrest for driving under the influence, and 17 warning tickets written.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The Herrin Police Department joined with Carterville in a dual jurisdiction enforcement.
The Carterville Police Department reminds residents not to drink and drive, and to obey speed limit laws.
