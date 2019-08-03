Candidates take to the stage in Fancy Farm, Ky.

FANCY FARM, Ky. (KFVS) - Food, a 5K run and political candidates were the focus at the 138th annual Fancy Farm Punic.
The festivities began on Friday, Aug. 2. Mass was held, as well as, a One-mile run, a 5K run and Bingo.
On Saturday, Aug. 3. the Barbecue was on full display as people were able to buy it along with art and craft by vendors.
Live music was performed by Harold Daniels, Luk Nichols and Friends and Carson Beyer Band.
At 2:00 p.m. politicians and political candidates took the stage to speak to the crowd. Speakers included, U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R), U.S. Congressman James Comer (R), Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear were among the key speakers.
