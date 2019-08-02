What you need to know Aug. 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Aug. 2.
A calm, cool, and quiet start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll see mostly sunny skies through the morning and most of the afternoon.
Our eastern counties could see an isolated pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon.
If any storms do form, they will not be severe and will die out after sunset. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday there will be partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 80s.
During the afternoon and early evening, scattered showers and storms could pop-up.
These aren’t looking to be severe, but they would have heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
The weather looks to be warm, but dry for a few days at the beginning of next week before more rain moves in.
- Marshall County, Kentucky Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett has sent a letter to parents.
- There were special deliveries on Thursday for some students in Jackson, Missouri.
- A clinic in Cape Girardeau is now helping qualifying patients sign up for a medical marijuana cards.
- One girl in Portageville, Missouri is putting her entrepreneurial skills to work and helping out the Portageville Police Department.
A Louisville man has been charged with killing his own grandfather with a hatchet in Fairdale.
A North Carolina billboard that goes after four congresswomen is coming down.
