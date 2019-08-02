Oscar Mayer introduces ‘ice dog sandwich’ for summer

Oscar Mayer introduces ice dog sandwich
August 2, 2019 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 4:24 PM

(CNN) - Oscar Mayer has a way with more than just b-o-l-o-g-n-a.

The company announced it’s getting into the ice cream business.

Oscar Mayer introduced its new “ice dog sandwich” on Twitter on Friday, August 2.

The ice dog features a cookie bun with hot dog sweet cream and candied hot dog bits.

No mustard needed for this treat. This dog includes a spicy Dijon gelato.

The company said it is a real product. They tout their ice dog sandwich will be the hottest ice cream this summer.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.