Oscar Mayer introduces ‘ice dog sandwich’ for summer

(CNN) - Oscar Mayer has a way with more than just b-o-l-o-g-n-a.
The company announced it’s getting into the ice cream business.
Oscar Mayer introduced its new “ice dog sandwich” on Twitter on Friday, August 2.
The ice dog features a cookie bun with hot dog sweet cream and candied hot dog bits.
No mustard needed for this treat. This dog includes a spicy Dijon gelato.
The company said it is a real product. They tout their ice dog sandwich will be the hottest ice cream this summer.
