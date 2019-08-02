Oscar Mayer introduces ‘ice dog sandwich’ for summer

For curious taste buds, here are the delicious ingredients for Oscar Mayer's Ice Dog Sandwich–the hottest 🍦 this summer:

✅Candied Hot Dog Bits

✅Hot Dog Sweet Cream

✅Spicy Dijon Gelato

✅Cookie Bun



(Yes, this is real! Want to try it? DM us to find out how) #OscarMayerIceCream pic.twitter.com/Fa28xoLPfA