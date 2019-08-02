New Illinois law would give more access to federal aid

DECATUR, Ill. (KFVS) - A new law in Illinois seeks to increase FAFSA completion in high schools.
This would give Illinois students more access to federal aid.
“We want to be the kind of state that makes college affordable so our brightest minds can stay right here in Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Beginning in the fall of 2020, this law will help give students the freedom to choose the pathway that’s best for them – not the path they’re forced down because nobody gave them the information to explore their options. My administration will do everything in our power to make college an option for any student who wants that opportunity.”
House Bill 2719 takes effect on January 1.
As the 2020-2921 school year starts, high school students will complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or an alternative state form created by Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) as a part of their requirements for graduation. Students with extenuating circumstances may complete a waiver to opt out of the program.
State office officials said the increased completion rates will ensure more federal dollars are given to students.
Right now 59 percent of Illinois students complete the application.
