New Illinois law would give more access to federal aid

“We want to be the kind of state that makes college affordable so our brightest minds can stay right here in Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Beginning in the fall of 2020, this law will help give students the freedom to choose the pathway that’s best for them – not the path they’re forced down because nobody gave them the information to explore their options. My administration will do everything in our power to make college an option for any student who wants that opportunity.”