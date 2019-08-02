Motorcyclist injured after hitting deputy’s vehicle following pursuit

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was injured following a high speed pursuit in Christian County, Kentucky.
It happened Friday, August 2 on the Breathitt Parkway.
A state trooper tried to make a stop but the driver failed to yield.
Christian County Dispatch told KSP the operator of the motorcycle had wrecked after the bike collided with a deputy’s vehicle.
The operator of the motorcycle, Jack Kao, age 22, of Fort Campbell, Ky. was flown by helicopter a Nashville, Tennessee hospital for treatment of injuries.
Kao faces fleeing/evading, wanton endangerment, careless driving, no registration, speeding and disregarding stop sign charges according to state police.
