Motorcyclist injured after hitting deputy’s vehicle following pursuit
(Source: KFVS)
By James Long | August 2, 2019 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 5:57 PM

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was injured following a high speed pursuit in Christian County, Kentucky.

It happened Friday, August 2 on the Breathitt Parkway.

A state trooper tried to make a stop but the driver failed to yield.

Christian County Dispatch told KSP the operator of the motorcycle had wrecked after the bike collided with a deputy’s vehicle.

The operator of the motorcycle, Jack Kao, age 22, of Fort Campbell, Ky. was flown by helicopter a Nashville, Tennessee hospital for treatment of injuries.

Kao faces fleeing/evading, wanton endangerment, careless driving, no registration, speeding and disregarding stop sign charges according to state police.

