Morehouse, Mo. man arrested on sodomy, child pornography charges

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston, Missouri police have arrested 26-year-old John R. McCree, 26 of Morehouse, on several charges.
Police said McCree faces charges of statutory sodomy-victim less than 12 years old unclassified felony, possession of child pornography a class B felony and endangering the welfare of a child a class D felony.
The investigation began on July 29.
Officers said officials began investigating an incident where an electronic storage device was found with multiple images of child pornography.
There were also images of McCree performing sexual acts with a minor.
Police said McCree was found in a motel in Festus, Missouri on July 31.
Festus Police took him into custody after information came in from several concerned citizens.
He is being held in the Scott County Jail. His bond is set at $200,000 cash or surety.
