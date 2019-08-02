More than $10,000 granted to Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a grant for $10,724 on July 18.
The money will be used to upgrade and improve the in-car radio communications equipment within county patrol vehicles.
The grant was from the Law Enforcement Education Foundation based in Atlanta, Georgia.
LEEF’s mission is to improve the safety and performance of active and retired officers and agencies, and to inform and educate on topics of current concern to the men and women of law enforcement.
