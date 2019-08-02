Mo. doctor, his wife indicted for health care fraud

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri doctor and his wife were indicted on July 25 for health care fraud.
Dr. Abdul Naushad, 55, and his wife, Wajiha Naushad, 44, both of Town and Country, Mo., were indicted in a 21-count indictment for buying non-FDA approved Orthovisc from Canada and England and smuggling them into the United States.
The couple was also charged with health care fraud related to billing for the same devices, when they knew Medicare and Medicaid would not reimburse for the non-FDA approved devices.
Orthovisc is a pre-filled syringe injected into the knee to relieve osteoarthritis pain and is available only by prescription.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Dr. Naushad did not disclose to his patients that they were receiving non-FDA approved Orthovisc.
Dr. Naushad and his wife own and operate several pain management clinics, sometimes simultaneously owning as many as six pain management clinics in Missouri. All operate under the name Advanced Pain Center or APC.
According to the Advanced Pain Center website, it lists locations in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Kennett, Mo.
In 2010, Dr. Naushad, Wajiha Naushad, their pain management clinics and their billing company reached an $820,000 civil agreement with the U.S. for submitting false reimbursement claims to Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE.
The claims falsely indicated that a physical therapist gave one-on-one services to patients, when they knew the services were provided on a machine that was experimental and not covered by federal health care programs.
If convicted, Dr. Naushad and his wife will be excluded from participating in any way with the federal health care programs for a minimum of five years.
The case is being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Dorothy McMurty is handling the case.
