Marshall Co. Superintendent sends letter to parents regarding terroristic threatening

Marshall Co. Superintendent sends letter to parents regarding terroristic threatening
The superintendent stated that Kentucky schools had nearly 300 threats in the 2018 school year.
By James Long | August 1, 2019 at 8:26 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 8:33 PM

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County, Kentucky Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett has sent a letter to parents telling parents the district will "provide the safest learning environment possible."

The letter states threats to students and staff will "not be tolerated."

The district along with law enforcement will pursue charges regarding any terroristic threatening against anyone who makes such threats - including students.

The superintendent stated that Kentucky schools had nearly 300 threats in the 2018 school year.

Lovett urges parents to talk to their children about the seriousness issue.

The full letter can be read below:

The superintendent said Kentucky schools had nearly 300 threats in the 2018 school year (Source: Marshall Co. Schools)
The superintendent said Kentucky schools had nearly 300 threats in the 2018 school year (Source: Marshall Co. Schools)

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.