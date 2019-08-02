Marshall Co. Superintendent sends letter to parents regarding terroristic threatening

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County, Kentucky Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett has sent a letter to parents telling parents the district will "provide the safest learning environment possible."
The letter states threats to students and staff will "not be tolerated."
The district along with law enforcement will pursue charges regarding any terroristic threatening against anyone who makes such threats - including students.
The superintendent stated that Kentucky schools had nearly 300 threats in the 2018 school year.
Lovett urges parents to talk to their children about the seriousness issue.
The full letter can be read below:
