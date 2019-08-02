Law enforcement officers honored in Dexter, Mo.

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) -Missouri Representative Herman Morse (R-Dexter) spent time in Dexter on Friday, August 2 thanking officers for their service.
Law enforcement officers from Stoddard County, Dexter, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attended the event.
Both men and woman received certificates of appreciation from Representative Morse.
Morse said, life would be tough without the help from them in tough situations.
“I have a great deal of regards for these folks because without them we would be in real difficulty, you know people want to bash the police for time to time but when they got a problem, they expect them to come running," he said. “I think this is an opportunity to tell these folks who are here today their really appreciated.”
Event coordinator Sue Edwards said this the seventh year of the event.
