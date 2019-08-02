2 killed, 4 injured in three vehicle crash in Makanda, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - According to deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two people are dead and four are injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 51.
They were called out around 12:33 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 for a three vehicle crash on Hwy 51 south of Makanda Road in rural Makanda, Ill.
Investigators found that a southbound vehicle struck two northbound vehicles on the roadway.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.
Deputies said another person was taken to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Four others were taken to area hospitals for medical attention.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstructionist was called to the scene to investigate.
Deputies said they names of the occupants are being withheld pending family notifications.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service, ARCH Air Medical Service, Makanda Fire Department, Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carbondale Police Department and the Illinois State Police also responded.
