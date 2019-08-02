Jackson elementary school teachers, staff hosts giveaway on ‘Fun Bus’

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - There were special deliveries on Thursday for some students in Jackson, Missouri.
Teachers and staff from Orchard Elementary boarded a bus to visit with students before the upcoming school year. The teachers gave away books and snacks.
“One of the key foundations here is that we really try to build relationships with our families and our kids and we firmly all believe that kids don’t work for teachers that they don’t like and they don’t want to come to school unless they feel loved,” said Principal Shanna Wilson. “So starting that culture of family and really making it appear more as a school family and just a family in general is really what we strive to do here at Orchard.”
The main goal of the adventure is to get kids excited about the new school year.
“We did it last year and it was fun so everyone had a really good time and so we were able to kind of tweak it this year like it said with a precise route and some times and everyone loves to see the kids and they are excited to see us and we’re ready to have them back at school," Wilson added.
Orchard Elementary’s first day of school is August 15.
