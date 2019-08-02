Ill. school administrators get schooled

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Just in time for the new school year, teachers from across southern Illinois met Friday morning, August 2 at Rent One Ballpark to get a lesson on taking both their job and themselves seriously.
John Perricone was a teacher for 31 years, but now he focuses more on teaching the teachers. On Friday, he met with administrators and challenged them to really think about who they are.
“Teachers need to be reminded that they’re on a very profound journey, because to be honest, so many across the country aren’t feeling it.”
Perricone talked about how important the profession of teaching is to the students. He wanted them all to reflect on their own teaching philosophies in hopes they would realize that those are what students are really going to remember.
“More than our curriculum, we teach who we are and that our philosophies of life are infinitely tied to our philosophies of education,” he said, “which ultimately distinguishes between those who find joy and passion in their profession from those who find drudgery and just pick up a paycheck.”
Perricone said there’s plenty of teachers out there who are the latter. Superintendent of Goreville Schools, Steve Webb, sees himself as the former.
After 26 years of administration, he said Perricone’s advice and wisdom was well received, and he plans on passing it along to his staff.
“His dialogue on starting anew every single day and making sure that you increase your profession development and learn something new every day is intriguing and should be something that we take back to our districts,” he said.
“That was my goal today,” Perricone said, “to inspire them to reflect on their personal and professional lives in a way that will enhance the work that their doing. I want them to leave here with a deeper sense of their mission."
