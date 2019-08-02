Ill. Governor signs Property Tax Relief Task Force into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a law creating the Property Tax Relief Task Force on Friday, August 2.
The task force, members appointed by the governor along with four legislators, will analyze the what drives property taxes across Illinois and present solutions to provide relief for homeowners.
“During this legislative session, I committed to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to convene a task force where they can engage in conversations about how to reduce the burden of property taxes felt by homeowners,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This bipartisan, bicameral property tax task force that will review the entirety of our property tax system, study best practices in other states, and make short- and long-term recommendations by the end of the year. Together, we’ll ensure our children receive the quality education they deserve even while we provide more property tax relief for our homeowners and make our system more fair for everyone.”
The initial report is due in 90-days, and the task force will complete its work and submit its final report by December 31, 2019.
