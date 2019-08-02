Ill. Dept. of Health investigating hospitalizations believed to be tied to vaping

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with area health departments to investigate the hospitalization of three young people who experienced severe breathing problems after vaping.
According to IDPH, the name and types of vaping products, as well as where they were sold, are still being investigated.
They say the three who reported problems live in the northeastern part of the state.
On Friday, August 2, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 11 confirmed and seven suspected cases of severe pulmonary disease among adolescents who reported vaping. The department said some of them had to be intubated.
They said the individuals experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital.
According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, as of July 31, 2019, poison control centers managed 2,439 exposure cases about e-cigarette devices and liquid nicotine in 2019.
Anyone who experienced any type of chest pain or difficulty breathing after vaping in the weeks or months prior to these symptoms should seed immediate medical attention. Health care providers caring for patients with unexpected serious respiratory illness should ask about a history of recent vaping.
