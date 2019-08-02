Heartland police K-9s receive donated body armor

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Some police K-9s in the Heartland received donated body armor.
Cape Girardeau Police Department’s K-9 Dallas, Jango and Thor were each equipped with a bullet and stab-protective vest.
K-9 Dallas’ vest was sponsored by Missouri Emplyers Mutual and embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by MEM.”
K-9 Jango’s vest was embroidered with “In memory of K9 Cain, Crossville Police, TN.”
K-9 Thor’s vest was embroidered with “In memory of K9 Jethro, Canton, OH Police Department.”
Perryville Police Department’s K-9 Edo also received a bullet and stab-protective vest.
It was sponsored by Doubletree by Hilton Phoenix North and embroidered with “Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always.”
K-9 Edo and his new handler, Officer Jordan Lamb completed their training in July and have been working the road since.
All the vests were donated through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, a non-profit organization. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950. Each vest is valued at between $1,744-$2,283.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.