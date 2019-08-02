Flood victims in East Cape Girardeau get flood assistance application help

McCLure, Ill. (KFVS) - People in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois got some help getting back on their feet after months of flooding.
The Shawnee Development Council was there to help with applications for financial assistance on Friday, August 2.
Flood victims can qualify for help with rent, temporary housing, home repairs, and more.
One woman said anything will help them get through this tough time.
“After so long without it is going to be amazing, its going to be great no matter what it is big or small it will help no matter what," Jaime Wigley said.
If you live in East Cape or McClure and missed your chance at these clinics you can still get help by calling the Shawnee Development Council office in Cairo, Ill.
