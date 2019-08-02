First Alert: Mostly sunny skies, showers possible

(KFVS) - Expect to wake up to a cool and quiet morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll have mostly sunny skies through the morning and most of the afternoon.
Our eastern counties could see an isolated pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon.
Those showers will not be severe and will die out after sunset. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday there will be partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 80s.
During the afternoon and early evening, scattered showers and storms could pop-up. These aren’t looking to be severe, but they would have heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
The weather looks to be warm, but dry for a few days at the beginning of next week before more rain moves in.
