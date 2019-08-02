First Alert Friday Forecast

Quiet weather is set to continue for the next few days as the large-scale pattern across the U.S. has pretty much stalled. A large upper high over the 4-Corners region will keep us in weak north to northwest flow aloft. This will keep temps and humidity levels in a reasonable range for the foreseeable future. Dew points may try to creep up into the upper 60s this weekend but things shouldn’t become too steamy….resulting in highs of about 85 to 90 and lows of about 65 to 70 through this first weekend of August. There may be just enough moisture for an isolated shower or thundershower or two, but most areas look to stay mainly dry.