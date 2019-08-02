Dove hunters reminded to scout sites before applying for permit

While dove sites will still be available, Chief of Parks Ryan Prehn said there may not be an active crop in the fields and the agency wanted to let hunters know so they could plan accordingly.
By Amber Ruch | August 2, 2019 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 2:12 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding dove hunters to scout sites before applying for permits.

They say some hunting areas were not planted with sunflowers due to an unusually cool, wet spring.

As of July 1, many of the alternative crops were planted.

The sites affected by delayed or canceled sunflower planting include:

Site Region Sunflowers Contingency crop planted
Jubilee 1 Y N/A
Snakeden 1 Y N/A
Rice Lake/Double T 1 Y Proso Millet
Matthiessen/Starved Rock 1 N Proso Millet
Le Aqua Na 1 Y N/A
Mackinaw 1 N Proso Millet
Mauting/Hennepin Canal 1 N Millet and wheat
Green River 1 N Proso Millet
Argyle 1 N N/A
Morrison Rockwood 1 Y N/A
Big Bend 1 Y Will have reduced number of spots available
Big River 1 Y N/A
Shabbona 1 N Proso Millet
Chain O’Lakes 2 N Winter wheat
Silver Springs 2 Y N/A
Des Plaines 2 N Site will use West Grounds w/wheat planted
Kankakee 2 N Wheat
Fox Ridge 3 N Wheat
Shelbyville 3 N Proso Millet
Middle Fork 3 N Proso Millet
Woodyard 3 N Buckwheat
Moraine View 3 N Proso Millet
Clinton Lake 3 Y Proso Millet
Iroquois 3 Y N/A
Buckhorn 4 N stick with flowers
Coffeen Lake 4 Y stick with flowers
Carlyle Lake 4 Y N/A
Horseshoe Lake SP 4 Y N/A
Pere Marquette SP 4 N Mow annual weed
Ray Norbut 4 Y N/A
Sangchris 4 N Proso Millet
Siloam Springs 4 N N/A
Jim Edgar Panther Creek 4 Y N/A
Washington Co. 4 N Proso Millet
Peabody River King 4 Y Wheat
Baldwin 4 Y N/A
Eldon Hazlet 4 N stick with flowers
Weinberg-King 4 N Buckwheat
Madigan 4 Y N/A
10-Mile Creek 5 Y Winter wheat
Burning Star 5 N Mow annual weeds
Cape Bend 5 N Wheat and buckwheat
Dixon Springs 5 Y Mow annual weeds
Forbes 5 N Proso Millet
Giant City 5 N Mow annual weeds
Horseshoe Lake SFWA 5 N Proso Millet
Mt. Vernon GF 5 N Proso Millet
Pyramid 5 N Proso Millet
Carlyle 5 Y N/A
Ramsey Lake 5 Y Wheat
Rend 5 N Proso Millet
Skinner Farm 5 N Mow annual weeds
Union Co. 5 N Proso Millet

