Commonwealth responds to Gabe Parker attorneys motion to suppress statements

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On July 15 attorneys for Gabe Parker filed a motion to suppress statements that the accused high school shooter made on the day of the shooting.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky responded to that motion. The response was filed on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Court documents state that the Commonwealth does not agree with information set out in the attorney’s motion.
Read the Commonwealth’s full response HERE.
A judge will consider the attorney’s motion at a hearing on August 19.
The Commonwealth refers to the information in that motion as “inaccurate or taken out of context.”
The Commonwealth provided the following arguments:
- The defendant was properly advised of his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. His statements should be admitted at the trial of this matter.
- Police obtained a voluntary, knowing and intelligent waiver of Parker’s rights under Miranda v. Arizona.
- His statements were voluntary, according to the Commonwealth.
- Although Parker was not initially asked to sign the waiver form, signing the form is not required in order to have a knowing, intelligent and voluntary waiver
- Law enforcement officers did not disregard the Commonwealth’s parental notification statute. Even so, Parker’s statement’s would not be rendered involuntary if the statute was disregarded
- The defendant’s statements should be admitted at the trial of this matter as he was not denied his Sixth Amendment right to counsel
Documents state, the Commonwealth considers the actions of law enforcement after the shooting to be in accordance with the law. The Commonwealth said officials did everything to protect Parker and his rights.
According to documents, the Commonwealth believes that attorney’s attempt to make the interview between law enforcement and Parker seem coercive. The Commonwealth said this is not consistent with the reality of the situation.
Documents also state, the court should disregard entire sections of the motion and calls into question statements presented as facts by attorneys.
