Carmi, Ill. employee accused of using city’s credit card on Amazon purchases

CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - A city employee is accused of the city’s credit card to buy items on Amazon.
Keaton Bradshaw was charged with theft over $500 but less than $10,000.
On Friday, August 2, he posted a $2,000 bond.
According to the Carmi Police Department, on June 16 they learned Bradshaw made several purchases as foreman of the City of Carmi Light Plant. They were brought to the attention of the city administrators by the city’s auditing firm.
Police say the purchases involved several items over the past six months that were made using the City of Carmi Amazon account with a City of Carmi credit card. Several items were allegedly sent directly to Bradshaw’s home and including sprayers, drills, camera system and table saw components among several other items.
The City of Carmi started looking into the purchases to verify whether the items were approved.
On June 21, city officials signed a complaint of theft of government supported property over $500.
That’s when police started investigating.
According to police, Bradshaw had numerous City of Carmi items including a camera system that was installed on his home that had been bought using the Amazon account and credit card belonging to the City.
Police said Bradshaw started bringing items back to the Light Plant after the investigation started.
Charges were filed against Bradshaw on August 1 and he turned himself in to the White County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 2.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.