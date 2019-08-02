Cape Girardeau Police respond to woman with cut on back, man in custody

By Jasmine Adams | August 2, 2019 at 8:06 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 8:06 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Polcie in Cape Girardeau responded to a residence on Thursday, Aug. 1 around 11:24 p.m.

A 911 call came in from a residence on the 1100 block of Pacific.

Police said when they arrived they found a woman in distress and rendered aid to her inside the home.

The woman was found to have a superficial cut to her back from a sharp object.

Police said she required no formal medical treatment.

Officers also found a man inside the home and took him into custody. Charges are pending.

