Cape Girardeau Police respond to woman with cut on back, man in custody

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Polcie in Cape Girardeau responded to a residence on Thursday, Aug. 1 around 11:24 p.m.
A 911 call came in from a residence on the 1100 block of Pacific.
Police said when they arrived they found a woman in distress and rendered aid to her inside the home.
The woman was found to have a superficial cut to her back from a sharp object.
Police said she required no formal medical treatment.
Officers also found a man inside the home and took him into custody. Charges are pending.
