Cape Girardeau clinic helping patients sign up for medical marijuana cards

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A clinic in Cape Girardeau is now helping qualifying patients sign up for a medical marijuana cards.
Missouri Green Doctors is now taking appointments at their location in the Marquette Tower. The private clinic’s sole focus is to help people suffering from cancer, chronic pain and other qualifying conditions get their medical marijuana certification.
More than 4,000 applications have already been approved according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
At 10, Nathan Elllgren talks to a man who got his certification approved.
