What you need to know Aug. 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Aug. 1.
Clouds have moved in from the west keeping portions of Missouri in the 70s.
Lisa Michaels says other areas in the Heartland will range in the 60s.
Clouds in our western counties may even bring some light rain during the early morning hours.
By the afternoon, we should see clouds start to clear out.
Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s.
We are mainly looking to stay dry the rest of the week, but there are small rain chances as we head into the weekend.
Warmer temperatures will stay around during next week.
- A Heartland bride’s wedding day had a soggy start.
- The Trump administration is creating a way for Americans to get prescription drugs cheaper.
- Big changes to criminal sexual assault laws in Illinois means a step in the right direction for one local women’s shelter.
- About 20 people poured into a Cape Girardeau brewery on Wednesday, July 31 to watch the Democratic Presidential debate.
Dozens of goats flooded the community near Seattle Wednesday.
Days after their wedding a man drowned on his honeymoon in Florida.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.