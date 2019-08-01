St. Louis Cardinals license plate available in Illinois after Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals fans in Illinois can rejoice!
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that a new St. Louis Cardinals permanent Illinois license plate will be available for purchase after Labor Day.
The plate features the Cardinals ‘Birds on Bat’ logo.
Money raised from the license plates will support public schools in Illinois.
“We appreciate the opportunity to work with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White to create a St. Louis Cardinals license plate,” said Bryant of the St. Louis Cardinals. “It is a great way to show team spirit and help raise money for education in Illinois. We are proud to add the ‘Birds on Bat’ to the plate options for Illinois drivers and hope to see many of them on the road across Illinois.”
The plates will be able to preorder the St. Louis Cardinals license plates by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com.
